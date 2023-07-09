Jean I. (Jennie) Thompson Obituary

Jean I. (Jennie) Thompson, 89, of Littleton, N.H., passed away July 5, 2023, at the Lafayette Center in Franconia, N.H. after a brief illness. Jean was born on June 29, 1934, in Lisbon, N.H., a daughter and one of eight siblings of the late Lester O. and Grace (Bedell) Ingerson.
Jean was most known for being the hostess and dining room manager at the Clam Shell restaurant where Jean made a lot of friends there over the years. Jean was an exceptional cook and baker; everything from full family gathering meals, to pies, donuts, and cookies that she loved to make for her family, friends, and church. Jean married the late George W. Thompson Sr. in 1951.
She is survived by her three sons and daughter, George Jr. and wife Diane of Littleton, N.H., Mark and wife Kim of Raymond, N.H., Michael and wife Joy of Littleton, N.H., and Lori (Thompson) LeMay and husband Douglas of Norwalk, Conn. Jean is also survived by two sisters, Bernice Faro of Massachusetts, and Alice Ingerson of Florida along with six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering and memorial service will be held at the Pillsbury Phaneuf funeral home in Littleton, N.H. on Saturday July 15 starting at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow directly after the memorial service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Lisbon, N.H. There will be a procession from Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home to Grove Hill Cemetery following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Jean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.