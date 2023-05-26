Jean Lessard Obituary

To Protect and Serve
In Loving memory of Jean Guy Lessard
Jean Lessard of Dover, N.H. passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the age of 77 in Dover, New Hampshire.
Jean was born July 13, 1945 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, son of Lionel and Jane Lessard. Jean lived in St. Johnsbury until 18 years old and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1963.
After high school, Jean joined the United State Marine Corps. He completed his basic training at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina. His active duty began Nov. 19, 1963 through Nov. 18, 1966. Jean received an Honorable Discharge - character of service. Jean earned the rank of Corporal. His specialty was 1811 Tank division and Tank Commander in the Vietnam War.
Jean’s law enforcement career began when he was hired by the Vermont State Police on June 12, 1967 where he completed the Academy. Jean met the love of his life Eleanor Hart and married her on Sept. 7, 1968. Jean served as a Vermont State Trooper Jan. 5, 1970 in the Montgomery area where Jean and Eleanor lived.
Jean became a Corporal June 15,1974 and began working the Governor’s Detail for Governor Dean C. Davis and Governor Thomas P. Salmon. Both governors became family to him. Jean became a Patrol Commander on June 15, 1975 stationed at K Troop in Montpelier, Vermont. Jean changed to the Detective division in Middlesex June 5, 1983. He enjoyed the Detective Division and became a Sergeant Dec. 1, 1985. Jean retired from the Vermont State Police after 32 years of service on June 30, 1998.
Jean was passionate about hunting, shooting and fishing. He enjoyed sharing these hobbies and making memories with family and friends throughout the years. Jean spent many summers making memories at Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vermont where he and Eleanor and their two daughters (Jeannie and Lori) lived during the summer months. Jean and Eleanor then moved to Glover, Vermont to live until Jean’s move to New Hampshire. In Jean’s down time he played the guitar and enjoyed singing. He loved watching his children and grandchildren’s athletic events and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents Lionel and Jane Lessard, Jean was predeceased by his wife Eleanor Lessard, his step-father Adeodat Lafferriere, and step-brother Eddie Camire. He is survived by his daughters Jeannie Fedor and Lori Coleman, sister Jakie Camire, and step-brother John and wife Susan Laferriere and step-brother Richard Laferriere. He leaves behind grandchildren Kelly, Kayla, Brynn, Ryan, Matthew and Katherine. Bill and Marrianne Hutchins his brother and sister-in-law, and Jim Hart his youngest brother-in-law. Jean also has many nieces and nephews and sons-in-law Bob and Ken. Jean has many family and friends that will miss him! Jean’s daughters would like to thank all the family, friends, Colorguard and Vermont State Police for their support, service and prayers.
Jean’s funeral service will be held Saturday June 3, 2023, at noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 49 Winter St., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening, June 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home located at 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Jean’s burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A reception will follow Jean’s burial at Kingdom Taproom at 397 Railroad St. St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
