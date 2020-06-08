Jean Louise (Wolfram) Kleespies - Obituary

Jean Louise (Wolfram) Kleespies
August 31, 1929 - February 21, 2020
Jean Louise (Wolfram) Kleespies, 90, formerly of Lynbrook, N.Y., and Danville, Vt., passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Alfred & Jessie Wolfram, she grew up, married and raised her family in Lynbrook, N.Y., before retiring to Danville, Vt., with her husband, John, in 1989. She is predeceased by her loving husband, John, of 62 years and newborn son, Steven David, her sister, Grace Shafer, and brother, John (Jack) Wolfram.
Loving mother of Helen Moore & husband, David, Janet Fusswinkel & husband, Fred, Paul Kleespies, Margaret DeAndrea & husband, the late Joseph, William Kleespies & wife Gail, Karen Fitzpatrick & husband, Glenn, John Kleespies & wife, Janet, Nancy Salmon & husband, Brian, Robert Kleespies & wife, the late Priscilla. Cherished grandmother of 21, beloved great-grandmother of 10 and aunt of David Grahek.
Jean graduated from Lynbrook High School in 1947. She graduated from Adelphi University in 1951 with a major in music. She also studied piano at McIntosh School of Music and taught piano to local students. Before retirement, she worked at Doubleday Publishing in Garden City, N.Y. Upon moving to Vermont, Jean became involved in the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #30 of Lyndon, Vt., having served as chaplain.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date at St. James United Methodists Church in Lynbrook, N.Y. Internment services will occur after that at Barnet Center, Vt. Arrangements by Gray Funeral Directors. You may go to grayfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.
