Jean Gavel (Meixell) Clark of Peacham, Vermont, died peacefully at age 90 on Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020 at Canterbury Inn after a brief period of declining health. She was born in Summit, N.J. on Jan. 1, 1930 to John W. Jr. and Mabel (Borden) Meixell, was raised and educated in Summit, graduating from Summit High School and then Vermont Junior College in 1951. Jean was married to Donald W. Clark on June 16, 1951 and followed him to Georgia for Army duty. Jean then joined Don in Germany where he was stationed for three years, taking many opportunities to explore Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Switzerland during time off. After completion of Don’s service, they returned to the United States and moved to Westboro, MA, eventually settling in Hopkinton, MA in 1962 where Jean raised her three children and was a regular presence in PTA activities. Jean remained in Hopkinton after Don’s death in 1981, and five years later she moved from Massachusetts to Peacham, Vt. to be near her daughters and her lifelong friend, Patricia Kempton.
Jean was an avid reader, a fan of Peacham Library functions, and a regular at Catamount movies. She loved to walk and cross-country ski. No rummage sale was complete without Jean in attendance, she always had an opinion and advice for anyone who would listen and had the tendency to “stop by to say hi” right about dinner time! With friends, she traveled abroad, exploring Greece, Italy, Russia, Hungary, Yugoslavia, France, England, and Morocco, but her favorite place in the world was her camp on Maidstone Lake.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mabel, a younger brother John W. Meixell III, and her husband Don. Survivors include her three children, Stephen Clark of Milford, Mass., Julie and husband Sam Kempton of Peacham, and Marjorie Sichel of Barre, Vt. Five grandchildren, Lesley Clark of Bellingham, Mass., Timothy Sichel of Bolton, Vt., Julian (Sabrina) Kempton of Richmond, Vt., Emily Sichel of Jamaica Plain, Mass., and Miko (Cheyne) McCormick of Vernon, Conn.
Jean’s family is most appreciative of the extraordinary care she received at the Canterbury Inn - the nurses, nursing assistants, aids, maintenance staff, kitchen staff, office staff, Eric and Deb, volunteers, and all the residents - it is one big family sharing the care of everyone…it is a special place.
Due to COVID 19, a memorial service and burial will take place sometime in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Canterbury Inn Activity Fund, 46 Cherry St., St. Johnsbury, VT, 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
