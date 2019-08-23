Jean M. Davis, 78, died on August 15, 2019 in Maine. She was born in Allentown, Penn. to Helen and Edward Reckus, and was one of four children. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Canon James H. Davis, her parents, and her brother Edward. She is survived by her two children Michael and Michelle, two of her siblings Patricia and William, and by her two grandchildren.
Several years after Jean moved to Maine, she met the Reverend Canon James Davis while attending a church service. After their marriage, she enjoyed accompanying Fr. Jim when he traveled to Vermont where he was guest priest in several churches. When in St. Johnsbury, they would stay with Fr. Jim’s younger sister and her family, Gretchen and Ken Hammer and their children. Both were history buffs and the Fairbanks Museum and the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum were two of their favorite places to visit.
Also surviving Jean are two other siblings of Fr. Jim: sister Patricia Davis Hoffman of Davidson, North Carolina and Franklin and Diane Davis of Stonington, Conn. and their children.
Calling hours will be held at the Autumn Green Fuenral Home in Alfred, Maine on Monday evening, August 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Jean will be buried at a later date beside her husband in the cemetery on the grounds of the Nashotah Seminary in Nashotah, Wisconsin.
