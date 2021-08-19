Jean M. Dawes Obituary

Jean M. Dawes passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born on July 31, 1927 in Bridgeport, Conn., daughter to Charles and Helen (Greenwood) McDonald.
Jean is predeceased in death by her dad: Charles McDonald when she was about five years old; her mother Helen E. Ludington; her older sisters Helen L. Waite and Dorothy McDonald; her husband Edgar W. Dawes and son-in-law Robert Beierle.
She is survived by her Children; Robert F. Dawes and wife Cynthia M. (Power) Dawes; daughter Kathleen M. Beierle and daughter Patricia A. Sternberg and husband Malcolm J. Sternberg; Grandchildren; Eileen M. (Dawes) Bruno, James F. Dawes, C. John Beierle and wife Ivory A. Beierle, Brian C. Beierle and wife Dr. Ali Putnam, Michael R. Beierle and wife Danette R. Beierle, Timothy D. Beierle and wife Misty H. Beierle, and Christopher J. Sternberg. Great-Grandchildren; Marisa Bruno, Kristina Bruno and May Dawes.
She loved music and was an accomplished self-taught piano player and enjoyed singing in the choir(s) at multiple Protestant Faith churches throughout her life in support of her strong belief in the Lord. Often times she could be heard singing in the nursing home where she passed.
She loved helping and serving people and went to nursing school while raising three children and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She started her nursing career by working in the emergency room at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, Conn., in the mid 60s and became a charge nurse on the surgical floor. She continued her nursing career as a psychiatric nurse at Silver Hill Manor in New Canaan, Conn., for a number of years. She later continued her nursing career working as a geriatric nurse in nursing homes in Connecticut and then in Brattleboro, Vt. She loved working as a nurse and supporting and helping those in need. Her devotion to nursing was deeply guided by her strong faith in the Lord as well as being a loving mother to her family. She continued to help her elderly sister and mother through constant financial support and love.
She was also a great cook and enjoyed many camping adventures with close friends in her church as they shared the spirit of life.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sayles Funeral Home located at 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Friends may call upon the family the hour prior. Burial at the Mt. Calvary cemetery will immediately follow. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Edgar, and nearby mother Helen Ludington and sister Helen L. Waite.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s name can be made to the Vernon Green - Nursing Home Staff, 61 Greenway Dr., Vernon, VT, 05354. (P) 802 254-6041 (F) 802-257-5362
A special thanks to the all the Nursing Staff at Vernon Green for their exceptional care provided to Jean and Edgar during their last years and the guidance provided to our family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.