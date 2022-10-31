Jean Rose Francis & Thomas James Francis Obituary

Jean Rose Francis, age 77, of Lunenburg, Vt., passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Hudson, Florida surrounded by her family. Thomas James Francis, age 77, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2022 in Hudson, Florida.
Jean was born on June 10, 1945 to the late Earl and Ola Fassett in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. She grew up on Pudding Hill in Lyndonville with seven sisters and three brothers. Tom was born in Salerno, Italy Sept. 1, 1944 to the late Herold and Francesca Francis. When Tom was 6 his family migrated to the United States. He grew up in New Haven, Conn. with three sisters and two brothers.
Jean’s love transformed the lives of everyone she encountered. She brought a bounty of beauty to everything she did…with her laughter, her smile and unbounded love. She had a remarkable ability to connect with people, share herself and evoke that same spirit of love in each person she knew.
A voracious writer, music lover and mom. A stubborn force to be reckoned with. An unrelenting advocate for being who you are and doing what you want. Sweet, funny, intelligent, elegant. There is so much more that should be said, but in the end, what she did was make our world brighter.
Thomas was a lover of music, hot rod cars and his family. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and hilarious sense of humor. He truly brought the life to the party.
In 1968 they were married in New Haven, Conn. They had two children and raised them in Vermont. In 1986 they started their own cleaning business, Jean and Toms cleaning service and ran that business until they retired in 1996.
Their love of life was evident in the way they lived. Even just sitting on the porch turned into a fun time with family, friends, and of course food!
Jean and Tom are survived by their two children, Dawn and husband Lance Draper of New Port Richey, Florida, their son Thomas James Francis and Finance Heather Sargent of New Port, Richey Florida. Eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, Jocleyn Francis and son Oliver of Newton, N.C., Joanh Wark and son Zander of Arizona, Autumn Francis and daughter Madelyn of Littleton, N.H., Cassidey Royer of Richmond, Va., Jersey, Logan, Kelsey, Nikolas, Garrett, Nola and Gracie.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Please join us in celebrating their lives after the service at the church in the community center.
