Jean Roy Obituary

Jean M. Roy,60, of Littleton, N.H. passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Littleton Regional Hospital.
Jean was born on Aug. 31, 1961, in Jamaica Plain, Mass. She is the daughter of Robert and Lucille Tinder. She is survived by her husband Rudolph Roy of Littleton, N.H., her four daughters Tanya Matthew and husband Mike Matthew of Hollis, Maine, Melissa Roy of Lyman, N.H., Jessica Roy of Littleton, N.H., and Jasmine Roy of Littleton, N.H., and her son Christian Roy Littleton, N.H., sister Donna Tinder of Everett, Mass. and a brother Robert Tinder of Shirley, Mass. As well as her 17 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Robert J. Tinder, her mother Lucille Tinder, and father Robert L. Tinder.
Jean was a loving wife and mother, her family was the most important thing to her, it was her very core. She was not only a mother to her children but to everyone who was around her. When she wasn’t cooking for her family or spending time with her grandkids (whom she adored). She was shopping and out with her family on small adventures. She was a kind and caring person that would always open her home to anyone who needed it. She had a passion for reading and movies, and she loved playing Candy Crush. She will always be remembered. We will carry her in our hearts till we meet again. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial will be held for family and friends, from 4-6 p.m. on Friday Oct. 22, 2021 at Pillsbury - Phaneuf Funeral Home, 101 Union St., Littleton, NH.
