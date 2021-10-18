Jean S. White Obituary

Jean S. White, 92, of Ryegate, Vt. died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Frances Atkinson Home in Newbury, peacefully and without suffering, after a short, final decline in health, passing into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Her children were able to be with her during her final days and are very appreciative of the tender care provided by the Atkinson and Bayada Hospice staff.
Jean Dolores Shaffer was born on Oct. 14, 1928, in Sharon, Pa. to Alfred Oliver and Dorothy (Steele) Shaffer, the youngest of three siblings. The family moved when Jean was still young to the nearby college town of New Wilmington, Pa. where Jean attended the local schools. After graduation from high school, she attended Kent State College, now University, in Ohio, followed by completion of a medical technician program at Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pa.
On May 15, 1953, she married Dwight A. White, of Ryegate, having met at Westminster College in her hometown of New Wilmington, Pa. where Dwight was studying following completion of his military service. Jean was working in the Admissions Office as a student job during her school holidays and is rumored to have taken a liking to Dwight already at first sight of his application. Things worked out quite well and they formed a happy and loving couple throughout the rest of their lives together.
The newlyweds left after their honeymoon at Niagara Falls for San Francisco, Calif. to take up the ministry at the Ingleside Presbyterian Church. Their two children, William and Rebecca, were born in San Francisco during this five-year pastorate.
Over the years Jean accompanied her husband to assist in his further ministries with the Presbyterian Church. They traveled from San Francisco to Fresno, Calif. and then on to churches in Liberty Corner and Newark, N.J. prior to returning to Vermont for “retirement.” Jean played an active role at all these pastorates and was loved by all the congregations that the couple jointly served. During these years Jean also participated both directly and in support of various denominational, synod and regional activities including at national gatherings of United Presbyterian Women. After her husband’s retirement from the active ministry, Jean was commissioned as a Ruling Elder of the Ryegate Presbyterian Church, a congregation that she served faithfully for nearly 30 years.
Her interests were many and included a love for flowers and birds, a strong interest in genealogy and family history and support for the family involvement in the Ryegate Historical Society with contributions that included a recording of gravestones in the local Blue Mountain cemetery. As an animal friend she took great joy from the three cats at the Atkinson home who spent many hours in her room.
Jean was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Dwight A. White, on March 10, 2015, and by her two brothers, Alvin and Lawrence Shaffer. Survivors include a son, William “Bill” White and his wife Leen Ollevier of Sint-Pieter-Leeuw, Belgium; a daughter, Rebecca “Becky” White of Seeley Lake, Mont.; three grandchildren, Ezra Dustin White, Phoebe Lenore White, and Deirdre Esther White, all of Belgium; a sister-in-law, Beverly Shaffer of Shelton, Conn.; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Ryegate Presbyterian Church with burial in the Blue Mountain Cemetery in Ryegate Corner. The timing will allow the grandchildren to attend from Belgium; most likely in the late spring or early summer of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ryegate Presbyterian Church, c/o Joyce White, 772 Davidson Road, East Ryegate, VT 05042 and/or the Ryegate Historical Society, c/o Florence Ford, 3158 North Bayley Hazen Road, East Ryegate, VT 05042.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
