Jeanette Florence Longchamp Trahan - Obituary

On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 Jeanette Florence Longchamp Trahan passed peacefully over to the other side at the Lafayette Genesis Center, Franconia, N.H. at the age of 101.
Born Aug. 29, 1918, in Littleton, N.H., she was the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Belanger) Longchamp. Jeanette was baptized in the Saint Rose of Lima Church in Littleton and she held fast to her Catholic faith her entire life. She attended Littleton schools.
On Aug. 20, 1938 she married Arthur D. Trahan at St. Rose. From this union they had four children: Robert, Janice, Richard and Rodney, and together they raised them in Littleton.
Coming out of the Great Depression jobs were scarce so they embarked on the journey of farming. They bought a farm in Dalton, N.H., and began to farm. Jeanette was not so keen on the idea of farming, but she did the best she could. They moved back to Littleton in 1945 and bought the house which is still standing at 227 West Main St. in Littleton. This home was the center of their family life for many years. In 1962 they built a new home on West Elm street and started Trahan Construction Company. They worked side by side in this new endeavor. Jeanette worked the bookkeeping side while Arthur did the bids for jobs and site work. Jeanette enjoyed her time in the Catholic Daughters and was a life member. She could be seen with her friends after daily mass at McDonalds for coffee chat. She made several trips to Europe but her favorite place was at her home in Cape Coral, Fla. She would recall her many memories of her life in Florida and never hesitated to express how much she loved “FLORIDA”. Her closest friend and confidant was her older sister Claudia and where one was the other would follow. She also had a very special friend Margaret Cyr of Littleton. She loved to dance and enjoyed music. Jeanette always wanted to be stylish and she carried herself with an impeccable appearance. Her theory in life was if you got up out of bed, made it, got dressed, and walked, you would live longer. She did exactly that until she passed.
In 2013 she made her own choice of entering the Lafayette Center in Franconia, N.H. During that time, she was able to come and go with family and friends for day excursions but was always ready to go back to Lafayette, her home. Her example of keeping active every day awed and shocked the staff and residents and they dubbed her The Queen. The memory of her childhood days were vivid and she would relate these stories to all. Jeanette took great pride in her family and loved them all unconditionally. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She would often utter the words “Gee say I’m lucky”.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph and Louise (Belanger) Longchamp; her husband of 43 years, Arthur Trahan; her sons Robert and Rodney; and sister Claudia Allaire.
She is survived by a son Richard and (Bonnie) Trahan of Littleton; a daughter Janice and (John) Brick of Galveston, Texas; daughter-in-law Donna Trahan of Littleton; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
With love and appreciation, the family of Jeanette would like to thank the caring staff of Lafayette Center for the care and love they gave to her for the past seven years. To Dr. Crawford for her attentive care to Jeanette. To Don Bazzell, Center Executive Director for his helpfulness during her passing.
To family and special friends that took the time to make her smile and enjoy being with her. Mary, thank you for holding her hand (Here Comes the Sun). Thank you Father Mark Dollard for the many times you spent with her. To Todd and Sue Pillsbury of Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial with Father Mark Dollard as Celebrant will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 77 Clay St. Littleton, NH at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to a charity of one’s choice, Ronald McDonald House, 14th St. Galveston, Texas 77550, ALS Foundation for Life, Natick, MA 01760 www.alsfoundationforlife.org, or FindACure Foundation c/o Woodsville Savings Bank, P.O. Box 266, 63 Central St., Woodsville, NH 03785.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton, N.H. is in charge of arrangements. To view On-Line Tribute, send condolences to family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com
