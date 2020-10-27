Jeanette Grace Wellman Abbott, much loved sister and aunt, 90, of Village View Heights in Williamstown, Vt., passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation in Barre with her loving family at her side.
Born March 10, 1930 in Calais, she was the daughter of Harry and Helen (Keene) Wellman. Jeanette attended schools in Woodbury and Cabot.
On Aug. 23, 1966, she married Carl Robert “Bob” Abbott. Following their marriage, they made their home in Syracuse, N.Y. before moving to Cabot Plains, where she enjoyed her pets, gardens, and walking Vermont’s hills and woods. She later moved to Williamstown. Bob passed away in June 2020.
Jeanette served as librarian at the Cabot Public Library where she shared her love of reading with children and adults alike. Previous to that she worked at Sprague Electric in Barre.
In her spare time, Jeanette loved playing golf with her husband, Bob and her sister, Shirley and brother-in-law, Ben Salls and visiting her sister June and family in California.
Survivors include her sister June Phillips and her husband, Sam of Winnetka, Calif.; her brother Leonard (Spike) Wellman and his wife, Anita of Lyndonville, Vt.; and her sisters-in-law Nancy Streeter of Barre, Vt. and Sharon Wellman of Benicia, Calif. as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl Robert Abbott; her daughter Cynthia Button; her sisters Shirley Salls and Dorothy Churchill; and her brothers Harry Wellman, Jr., and James Wellman.
The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Cabot Plains Cemetery at a later date. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation, 378 Prospect St., Barre, VT 05641 or to the Cabot Public Library, PO Box 6, Cabot, VT 05647.
Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
