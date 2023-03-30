Jeanette L. Simonetti Obituary

Jeanette L. Simonetti, age 90, passed away at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, Vt., on March 25, 2023.
She was born on July 13, 1932, in the Bronx, NY, daughter to the late Saldino and Marie (Cuzzinitti) Streppone. Jeanette grew up in the Bronx in a large Italian family (she was one of 10 children! 6 girls and 4 boys).
Her mother was born in Sicily and made wonderful Sicilian food. Her dad was the manager of the building the family lived in. Jeanette lived for some of her adult life on Cape Cod which she remembered fondly. Before moving to Maple Lane Nursing Home in 2017, she lived in St. Johnsbury, where she had several close friends and beloved pet cats.
Jeanette had a wonderful, salty sense of humor! She loved music, especially Frank Sinatra and knew just about every lyric to every one of his songs. She loved to swim, and Esther Williams was one of her role models. Jeanette loved a good pepperoni pizza! She will be missed by the people at Maple Lane who took good care of her as well as her friends in the community of which she was an integral part.
A Graveside service will be held at 1 PM on May 16, 2023, at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Johns Street in St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
