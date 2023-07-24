Jeanette Mann Streeter Obituary

Jeanette Mann Streeter was born on July 5, 1941, and passed away at the Summit by Morrison on July 15, 2023. She was born in Packwood, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph Dale Mann and Eunice Irene (Pohren) Mann.
Jeanette attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and obtained a master’s degree from Vermont State University Lyndon, Vt., where she developed a lifelong love for learning. After graduating, Jeanette worked for the Hampshire Country School in Rindge, N.H. Her dedication to education led her to serve SAU #35 for 21 years, where she made a profound impact on her students. Jeanette was also a Title 1 Director and a teacher of Reading Recovery. Additionally, she spent three years teaching kindergarten at the Landaff, N.H. Blue School, where she ignited the imaginations of young minds through the enchanting tales of her favorite children’s author, Tomie dePaola. Outside of education, Jeanette was dedicated to making a positive impact on the world and worked for the Peace Corps.
A true master seamstress, Jeanette transformed fabric into works of art, stitching together beautiful garments that captured her creative spirit. Her passion for gardening blossomed alongside her talents, as she nurtured vibrant flowers that brought joy to her heart. A woman of many talents and passions, Jeanette derived immense pleasure from cooking, using her culinary skills to create delectable dishes that brought people together. Jeanette was also an avid advocate for personal well-being, actively participating in Weight Watchers to support a healthy lifestyle for herself and others.
Jeanette was predeceased by her late husband, John H. Streeter, who died June 13, 2015.
She is survived by her nephew of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Todd Baldridge, as well as many friends.
Jeanette’s warm spirit, infectious laughter, and unwavering kindness will forever remain in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 28, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 29th at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church in Littleton with Father Ryan Amazeen officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery.
