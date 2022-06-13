Jeanna Marie Corey-Drown Obituary

Jeanna Marie Corey-Drown gained her wings on June 10, 2022, at UMASS Memorial Medical Center.
Born in Littleton, N.H. to John and Jean Corey on Nov. 10, 1966, Jeanna grew up in the Littleton/Lisbon area (aside from a few years in Louisiana and a year in California with her mother, Jean) where she made so many friends. She remained in the area after graduating from Lisbon Regional, class of 1985, started a family and raised her four children, David, Jessica, Zachary and Anthony. Her kids were her whole life, she lived and breathed for her kids! Jeanna was a friend to everyone, making friends everywhere she went. She didn’t care about your past, social or financial status, she just genuinely cared about you as a person. A truly caring and giving soul who helped anyone, in any way and anytime she could! Another thing she was well-known for is her sassy side, if there was something on her mind, Jeanna didn’t hold back and told it like it was. Being with her kids and grandkids was hands down her favorite place to be and she was so proud of them all. While having a conversation with her, you could bet at some point, she was chatting about one or all of them. Besides her children she absolutely adored her Elks family/friends and loved her job there. Those beautiful, kind eyes and warm smile will be greatly missed by so many!
Jeanna is survived by her parents John and Jean Corey, sister Diana Corey, her children and their spouses David Gilding, Jessica Cote, Zachary Gilding, Anthony Gilding. Grandchildren Ethan, Connor, Zachary Jr, Carter, Emma, Victor and Camden, and niece Rachel Moodie. She also leaves behind her beloved kitties and many other family and friends who love her so much.
She joins the love of her life Brad Mackie, her two grandchildren who never made it earth side, Uncle Wes, Grammy Witcher, Grammy Jo, Aunt Susan, Aunt Joanne and many other family and friends in heaven.
