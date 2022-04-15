Jeanne Akley Elliott Obituary

Jeanne Elliott, 75, of Lyndon, Vt., died at her home on Elliott Road on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, attended by family and friends during a fast decline after a long struggle with heart failure.
She loved lively gatherings, and it is fitting that in her final hours she was able to have periods of clarity in which she welcomed friends and family to her bedside, wisecracking about the recent horrendous mud season and expressing mellow appreciation for the rose-breasted grosbeaks now gorging themselves at the bird feeders.
Jeanne Elizabeth Akley was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on June 19, 1946, the daughter of Clarence V. and Erma Richardson Akley. She attended schools in Lyndonville and graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1964 and from Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University) in 1972. In 1965, she married Arthur B. Elliott, who survives her.
They had two children, Sarah E. Sherratt and Benjamin Elliott, born in 1972 and 1975, respectively, who also survive her, as does a beloved grandson, Ethan Sherratt.
Jeanne and Arthur tried California for a couple of years before returning to Lyndonville and setting about to work hard and save their money, with a goal of eventually buying a business. In 1975 they bought the Lynburke Motel in Lyndonville.
The Lynburke, they soon learned, was subject to periodic flooding from the Passumpsic River. During one especially rainy season, Jeanne, Arthur and the family dog were seen running to their car to escape being swept downstream – just one of similar events that were to dog them as long as they owned the motel.
Before long they created at the motel a drop-in place for their friends and their children’s friends, especially those who lived outside the village and, after a trip to town, were ready for some socializing before going home. With no appointment or invitation necessary, they were always welcome when they dropped by for a swim in the motel pool or a cup of coffee and a chance to get in on the discussion of the day. It was a sort of throwback to the old, just-drop-by days of their grandparents who farmed or owned their own businesses and could always take time for a chat.
They bought a camp at Shadow Lake in Glover, where Jeanne had spent much time as a child, and enjoyed it as a retreat from the constant busyness at the motel and another place to share with friends and family.
The motel also became a site for holiday parties, because in order to give their employees the day off, Jeanne and Arthur became holiday hosts. Thanksgiving was the favorite, with anywhere from about 15 to 40 guests – family, friends, friends of friends and, often, tourists or traveling salespeople marooned at the motel.
Around 2005 they sold the motel and retired. Nobody was surprised when they moved to higher ground and built a house on a hillside, on Elliott Road, where they continued to host Thanksgiving for a cumulative 39 years altogether of turkey and gravy, lemon salad and buttercup squash and mince pie. Finally, health problems forced them to quit, even before they wanted to.
Jeanne had also become involved in the operation of Lyndon Institute, starting as a corporator in 1981, later becoming an active trustee and officer until 2015.
In retirement she had more leisure in which to indulge her tastes for novels, both trashy and not, to pick blueberries, and to chase bargains at yard sales. Perhaps her proudest prize was a pile of hockey paraphernalia she pursued and guarded until her daughter, Sarah, could come and pick out anything that Ethan could use.
She loved attending the sports events in which Ben, Sarah and Ethan had participated, all of them, but most of all she loved hockey.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, she is survived by her children and grandson; her siblings Raelyn M. Silva and Thomas F. Silva; the extended Akley, Elliott, Wakefield and Silva families; and many dear friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Francis T. Silva; her brother, Peter Akley; her daughter-in-law, Juliana Elliott; her former son-in-law, Jason Sherratt; and many dear friends.
The family would like to thank Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice and Dr. Joyce Dobbertin, and cardiologist Dr. Joachim Mueller for their wonderful care and for making it possible for Jeanne to stay at home.
Those who would like to make a donation in her memory are invited to direct it to the Lyndon Institute Endowment Fund, PO Box 127, Lyndon Center, VT 05850; or to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice (marked “Hospice”), 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
A gathering in her memory will be held at a later date at a time and place to be announced. Condolences may be shared online with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
