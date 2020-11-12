Jeanne (Francoeur) Powell - Obituary

Jeanne (Francoeur) Powell formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt., died on Nov. 10, 2020 in The Villages, Fla. after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeanne was born on April 30, 1953 to her parents, Gerard & Anne Marie Francoeur.
Jeanne is survived by her sisters Lise Forest, Helene Wood, Lorraine Black, Diane (Tom) Brennan and Carmen (Marvin) Littel and numerous nieces and nephews. Also very special friends Stephen Donna and Annie Morton.
She is predeceased by her husband, Jerry Powell, parents Gerard and Anne Marie Francoeur, sister Doris, brothers-in-law Andre Forest, Raymond Wood, Sandy Black and nephew Rick Forest. There will be no services per her wishes. Condolences can be sent to Baldwincremation.com. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice House, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.
