Jeanne (Johnson) Moffatt Williams Obituary

Jeanne Moffatt Williams (Johnson) passed away at home after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her family on Jan. 4, 2022.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Francis Williams Sr.; son, Dean Moffatt (wife, Tunde) of Philadelphia, N.Y.; daughter, Cheryl Whitaker (husband, Edward) of Lyndonville, Vt.; son, Michael Moffatt of East Burke, Vt.; step-son, Francis Williams, Jr. of East Haven, Vt.; step-daughter, Brenda Gadapee (husband, Steve) of East Haven, Vt.; step-son, Brian Williams (wife, Wendy) of Lunenburg, Vt.; step-son Jeff Williams of East Haven, Vt.; step-daughter Lisa Batchelder (husband, Mike) of Hernando, Fla.; brother, David Johnson (wife, Kay) of New Windsor, Maryland. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless family members and precious friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Johnson and his wife Marion, and her children’s father, Lawrence Moffatt.
Jeanne was born on Dec. 15, 1937 in Gaysville, Vt., a daughter of John Johnson Sr. and Eloise Johnson. Jeanne moved from Gaysville to Hartford, Vt. with the family in 1946, where she attended and finished her high school education. Jeanne was accepted, and graduated from Lyndon Teachers College in 1959. During which time, she became a wife, a mother and a teacher. In 1981, Jeanne and Francis (aka Butch) were married. They spent their life together equally dedicated to creating and developing their dream home in East Burke. In their later years they were able to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to South Dakota to Crazy Horse, a passion they both shared.
The majority of Jeanne’s 45-year teaching career was served at Lyndon Town School (others schools included St. Johnsbury Center, Lyndon Campus School and Burke Town School). Primarily teaching third grade; the local community would be hard pressed to forget about the flutophone lessons from her classroom, including “Jingle Bell Rock” for every holiday season. She won Outstanding Teacher of America award in 1975. Her community presence extended far from the classroom and her ‘kids.’ She was actively involved in the United Methodist Church of Lyndonville as the director of Junior Choir (for 20+ years), and as a Sunday school teacher. Her passion for teaching inspired her to volunteer as a special needs tutor after retirement. In her retirement years, she became more socially active, hosting or planning many luncheons for the numerous groups she was a part of.
Jeanne embraced her summers by spending it gardening. She was well-known for her gorgeous flower gardens at her and Butch’s residence in East Burke. Many nights were spent combating the slugs while still teaching her grandchildren the magic of a Vermont summer’s night. Every summer would come to a close by taking a vacation in Maine and picking blueberries to preserve for her family famous blueberry muffins. A gifted baker and cook, she loved hosting large family meals, but always appreciated a simple hot dog on a stick over a fire, or roasting the perfect marshmallow.
Jeanne had many talents, but her most notable and proudest role in her long life, was as a mother and grandmother. She received so much joy in playing the piano for her children and grandchildren, and having the family sing-along while she played. She led by example, slowing down and taking in nature’s beauty, whether it was looking for four-leaf clovers, finding monarchs butterfly’s chrysalises, catching frogs at their pond, or searching for the elusive jack-in-the-pulpit flowers in early spring. Her passion for teaching is what helped her be the incredible mom she was, and teaching her children and grandchildren in all the ways she saw the world’s beauty.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled for the spring of 2022. A notification will be in the paper with further details. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the blessed life of Jeanne Williams. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lyndonville Methodist Church, Caledonia Home Health and Hospice or Crazy Horse Memorial.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
