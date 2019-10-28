Jeanne M. Lamothe - Obituary

Jeanne Marie Lamothe, 92, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., died on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Jeanne was born August 5, 1927, to Napoleon and Anna (Whitman) Descoteaux. She married Camille Lamothe on July 29, 1945. Jeanne attended Mount St. Joseph Grade School and St. Johnsbury Academy.
Jeanne raised a family of six and was proud of each and every one of them. She worked at Burndy Corporation for a brief time until the company moved out-of-town, but being a homemaker was the most important to her. She helped raise three generations of her family. Her hobbies included flower gardening, painting, and doing crafts.
Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, husband, all six of her siblings, and two of her children, Paul Lamothe and Karen Holderby.
She is survived by: her children Richard Lamothe (Anita) of Live Oak, Texas, Elaine Evans (William) of St. Johnsbury, Dennis Lamothe (Diane) of St. Johnsbury, and David Lamothe of Atlanta, Texas, a sister-in-law, Ruth Descoteaux of East Barnet, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service officiated by Fr. Robert Little will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery on St. Johns Street in St. Johnsbury, VT. There will be no visiting hours.
Memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 21, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, or St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1248 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Sayles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
