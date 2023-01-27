Jeanne St. George Obituary

Jeanne St. George, age 87, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed peacefully on Jan. 23, 2023, in Lyndonville. She was born on Aug. 30, 1935 to the late Rene Jacque and Lorenza (Martel) Couture and was raised on the farm along with her eight brothers and sisters. She shared her wisdom and humor when telling stories of good times, life skills and hardships. Many stories were told about playing with her brothers, sisters and cousin about going to memére Martel’s house after church and about skills that she learned from her father. Jeanne’s father became a widower when she was two and raised the children on his own. Jeanne married and had seven children. They farmed until moving to St. Johnsbury in 1977, where they owned Willey’s Beverage and Redemption Center. She enjoyed serving customers and made good friends there as well at Maple Grove Farms, where she worked for many years.
Jeanne was especially happy being a long-time member of the St. Johnsbury Moose Club. The dances, the Christmas parties and the Women of the Moose activities were all very special to her. Jeanne achieved their highest degree: College of Regents.
She is survived by six children: Yven, Phillipe, Monique, Andrea, Marc and Martin, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and three sisters: Cecile Maynard, Yvonne Robillard and Helen Robillard. She was predeceased by her parents, her daughter: Gisele, the father of her children, Wilfred St. George, as well as one sister: Elsie Goff and four brothers: Alfred, Edeas, Edmund and Louis.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
