Jeannette P. Emmons Obituary

Jeannette P. Emmons, age 97, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, passed away July 1, 2021 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Born in St. Johnsbury, Nov. 5, 1923, she was the youngest daughter of the late Ernest and Leonide Cote. Jeannette grew up in St. Johnsbury and attended Mount St. Joseph’s Academy through high school where she graduated in 1942. She obtained her degree as a Registered Nurse at Notre Dame Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire and graduated in 1945. She practiced nursing at St. Johnsbury Hospital and later was the office nurse for Dr. N. Gould.
She met Francis Emmons in 1945 and they were married on June 15, 1946. Survived by her sons: Peter (Bonnie), Danville, Vt.; Paul (Donna), Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; James (Joanne), Danville, Vt., and Mark, Newport, Vt. and Huesca, Spain and daughters: Theresa (Ralph) Jackman, Port Charlotte, Fla.; Cecile (Doug) Montgomery, Port Charlotte, Fla.; Bernadette Jordans, St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Mary (Corey) Welsh, Lyndonville, Vt. and Barbara Emmons, Littleton, N.H. She has 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by husband, Francis, brothers: Alcide, Leo, Lewis, Robert and Alban; Sisters: Gertrude and Rita.
There will not be a visitation or viewing. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. on July 10, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church on the corner of Main and Winter streets, St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Johnsbury.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, 153 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT, 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
