Jeffery Loren Williams Obituary

Born in St Johnsbury, Vermont to Clarence and Marylin Williams, he graduated from Union Baptist Christian School in 1981 and attended Word of Life Bible Institute for a year.
Jeff worked as a manager of the Shop n Save Grocery Store in Piermont, New Hampshire for several years before joining the Haverhill, N.H. Police Department in 1991. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1995 and became the Chief of Police in 2001. In recent years, he worked for Becket Family Services in NH. Jeff had a heart for young people and went out of his way to help them along their journey. Hunting with his father and friends was a big part of his life. He retired to Albuquerque, New Mexico in the summer of 2022. He spent much of the last year helping to care for his father.
He died of natural causes in his sleep during the early hours of Easter morning. He trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior and the promise of everlasting life with Him.
He is survived by his mother, Marylin Williams and sister, Suzie Williams of Belen, N.M., his sister Jayne Walton and her husband Scott of Bosque Farms, N.M., his nephew Sean Walton and his wife Jessica and daughter Emma of Edgewood, N.M., his uncle, Doug Gray and wife Marilyn, his uncle, Gary Gray and wife Yvonne of Florida, his uncle, Terry Gray and uncle, Greg Gray of Vermont and his many cousins.
Jeff will be cremated, and his ashes scattered by friends in his favorite hunting spot back in New Hampshire.
