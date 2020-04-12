Jeffrey E. Gilman - Obituary

Jeffrey E. Gilman, age 56, of Brook Road, Newark, Vt., died at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on April 1, 2020.
Jeffrey was born in Waltham, Mass., on October 7, 1963, son to Barbara H. (Gingrass) and Donald R. Gilman. He grew up in Waltham and Lyndonville, worked as a logger most all his life. He was a self-taught mechanic, did some contracting work and could fix anything. Jeff was very talented and would make and fashion natural tree branches into tables and chairs.
He is survived by his mother: Barbara Gerow of Lyndonville, his father: Donald Gilman of Lyndonville, a daughter: Keanna Salmon, two brothers: Darren R. Gilman of Glover, Timothy D. Gilman of Lyndonville and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son: Edwin Scott Jones on February 2, 2018.
There will be no services or calling hours at this time.
Donations to assist the family with funeral costs may be made directly to Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1076, Lyndonville, VT 05851 or through our website.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
