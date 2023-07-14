Jeffrey Eastman Obituary

Jeffrey Lawrence Eastman, 66, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on April 24, 2023 after a long struggle with congestive heart failure. Born on April 16, 1957 in So. Ryegate, Vt., Jeff was the beloved husband of Jeanne Lussier Eastman. He was a loving father to his sons Jack and Chase, daughter Emma, stepson Max Corey, and granddaughter Rowan Corey (who had him wrapped around her little finger).
Jeff had a big presence and achieved so much in his lifetime. He loved his family the most and was kind and generous to all. Jeff always helped others when needed and lived his life by the motto “ANYTHING can be figured out,” regardless of how daunting that challenge might be. He always ran where angels feared to tread! We all depended on him for his unwavering love and support and will always love and miss him greatly.
Jeff attended Blue Mountain Union High School, graduating in 1975. He was an avid baseball and basketball player on the school teams. He attended the University of Vermont and began his storied hospitality career at the Radisson in Burlington just after college. Jeff moved to the Boston area and began a very successful career in hotel convention sales at the Radisson Boston, and then on to Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles, the Sheraton DC, opening the Chicago Sheraton, then on to Atlanta as VP Marketing for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. From there, he became VP of Sales & Marketing for the Westin Crown Center and the Kansas City CVB in Kansas City, Mo. In 2005 Jeff successfully founded his own company, The TAP Report, a consultancy and analytics service to CVBs and hotels to major cities across the US and Canada, and from which he retired in 2019.
In his free time, Jeff enjoyed golf, deer hunting, cooking on an award-winning competition barbecue team, reading, travelling with his wife Jeanne and the family, boating, and spending time at their lake house.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Vernold “Cut Plug” and Jody Eastman, and sisters Lori Greer and Kristi Garner. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, children Jack, Chase and Emma Eastman, stepson Max Corey, granddaughter Rowan Corey, sisters Cynthia Taylor, Connie and Patricia Eastman, and the children’s mother, Mary Eastman.
We are bringing Jeff home for his final send-off with a celebration of his life at The Old Scott Barn, 4198 Scott Hwy, Groton, VT on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 2 - 5 p.m. Rest in peace, my love.
