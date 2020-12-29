Jeffrey Johnson - Obituary

Jeffrey Clark Johnson, 67, passed away at Littleton Regional Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Jeff was born on April 6, 1953, in New Haven, Conn., to Wilton and Mary Jean (Clark) Johnson. He moved with his family to Hardwick, Vt.
Jeff spent most of his adult life in the Littleton/Lisbon area. He was most recently employed by Cut & Fill Dirtworks and was responsible for the snow plowing, salting, lawn mowing and general property maintenance at the Walmart stores in Littleton and Woodsville as well as other commercial properties.
Jeff was a caring soul and had a heart of gold. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. He easily made friends and considered many of them as family. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors and spent time kayaking, fishing, hunting, and watching wildlife. He also enjoyed spending time at his uncle’s camp in Craftsbury, Vt.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Karen Doherty, of Littleton; his former wife, Deborah Brock, of Lancaster; his son, Jeffrey C. Johnson, Jr., and his wife Heidi, of Lancaster; his brothers, Stephen Johnson, of Navarre Beach, Fla., Timothy Johnson and his wife Deborah, of Williston, Vt.; his sisters, Lynn Frisby and her husband Jerome, of Palmer, AK, and Kim Johnson. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sue Choate. Jeff was also survived by his grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and some very close friends whom he considered as his family. His many friends at Walmart were also like family to him.
Jeff had chosen to be an organ donor, and donations were made through the New England Organ Bank in Waltham, Mass. Jeff also chose to be cremated, and the cremation was handled by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
Due to the pandemic, services for Jeff will be delayed until spring (possibly May) when we will all be able to get together to celebrate his life. A service will be held in Littleton, N.H., and burial will take place in Hardwick, Vt. The date and time of the service will be published when scheduled.
