Jeffrey Lawson Obituary

Jeffrey Lawson, 62, of Lyndonville, Vt., died peacefully in his sleep, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Jeff was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt, on April 15, 1960, son to Edwin and Beverly (Mitchell) Lawson. He lived all his life in Lyndonville. Although Jeff had many skills, he worked as a welder most of his life either at Fairbanks Mills, or under the name, Lawson Welding. He had most recently been employed with Fairbanks Scales since 2021.
Jeff loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and many friends. Anyone who knew Jeff, knew hunting was a passion that he was proud to pass down. He loved being in the woods and especially loved deer season.
In his younger years, he spent countless hours coaching hockey for LAYHA and St. Johnsbury Academy, as well as Lyndon Area Youth Football. Jeff was a coach that was highly respected by team members, their families and the sporting community. He loved nothing more than watching his children and grandchildren in their sporting events.
Jeff touched many people through the years. For all that knew him, knew he was a great friend, teacher, coach and always a person to turn to for a helping hand. Jeff is survived by his 3 children and their families: Jeremy and Kristi of Sutton, Vt., Erin and Peter Guilfoyle of Wells, Maine, Cora Lawson and her mother Lisa of Lyndonville, his brothers: John Hall Sr. (Cheryl), Edwin Lawson (Karen) and his sister: Diane Rochefort (John) all of Lyndonville, special friends: Debra (Rick) Jackson of Sutton, his grandchildren: Alexis Lawson (Ben Rutledge), Jack & Finn Lawson, and Tucker, Molly & Ian Guilfoyle.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister: Alice Doyon.
A Celebration of Jeff’s Life will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Sutton School. There will be no calling hours. Interment will take place at a later date.
