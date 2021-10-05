Jeffrey Mark Whitcomb Obituary

Jeffrey Mark Whitcomb, 53, Littleton, N.H. died at Concord Hospital on Saturday, October 2, after a brief illness.
He was born in Littleton, February 6, 1968, to Fred C. Whitcomb and Nancy (Dauphine) Whitcomb. He attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School until its closure and then the Littleton Public Schools, graduating in 1986.
He was a three sport athlete and held a lifelong passion for the game of hockey that extended well beyond his high school career and included playing in a men’s league, the CHAD Battle of the Badges and a charity game with the Bruins Alumni team.
He enlisted in the Navy prior to completing high school and served from 1986 until 1990 on the USS Canopus, R-9 Division. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked briefly for Cannon Mountain and then was hired as a Fire Fighter for the Littleton Fire Department in March of 1990. He was promoted to Captain in 1997 and served in that role until his retirement in September of 2015. Additionally he served the New Hampshire Fire & EMS Academy as a senior staff instructor beginning in 1997 teaching and training hundreds of New Hampshire fire service colleagues.
As he began to think of retiring from active service with the Littleton Fire Department, he brought his passion for teaching to Littleton High School at the Career and Technical Center, sharing his love of firefighting and teaching Fire Science to high school students. He married his high school sweetheart, Carlene (Thomas) Whitcomb in May of 1995 and had two children who were his pride and joy, Emma Whitcomb and Sara Whitcomb.
He shared a love of outdoors with his father and uncles and was a lifelong avid fisherman and an unsuccessful hunter, because he really just loved walking in the woods. He was a talented craftsman and used those talents to make furniture for those he loved as well as being an all-around handyman who was a sometimes mechanic, sometimes electrician, a rare plumber and a very seldom painter.
He was an amazing cook, a talent he shared with his siblings and family, and was never happier than when he was planning a party he could host, and his get-togethers were legendary. He was a loyal friend and has friendships that extend back to kindergarten. Once you were in with Jeff, it was for life. Which meant you certainly experienced his ability to antagonize many and entertain all. He was a fierce protector of those he loved and a good-hearted caring man. A passionate believer and a defender of the underdog, never afraid to share his opinion. He was a music lover, and shared his passion for music with his children, whose musical tastes are as eclectic as his were ranging from country, to pop, and the occasional rap and anything rock, especially from the ’70s and ’80s. He was a mentor, a patient teacher, and a wonderful editor in chief, even with his red pen. He will be missed by those he loved and all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his father Fred Whitcomb, his brother Mark Whitcomb, his Uncles Gary Whitcomb, Michael Whitcomb and Charles Dauphine as well as grandparents on both sides.
He is survived by his wife Carlene (Thomas) Whitcomb of Littleton, his daughters Emma and Sara Whitcomb, both of Littleton, His mother, Nancy (Dauphine) Whitcomb, his in-laws Robert and Antoinette Thomas, His siblings Kelly Ellsworth and her husband John, Pamela Landry and her husband Todd, Timothy Whitcomb, Kathleen Paradice and her husband Charles. His nieces and nephews, Aaron Brown and his wife Julia and their children Nicholas and Jason, Nathan Landry and his wife Katie, Megan Landry, Olivia, Cooper and Parker Paradice, Hannah, Camryn and Elijah Whitcomb, Garette, Jordan and Charli Brusseau, Lauren Mckee, Jacob, Tia and Elizabeth Thibault, His uncles and aunts, Jon Whitcomb and his wife Linda, Dan Whitcomb and his wife Maria (Tee), Jean Whitcomb, Susan Whitcomb, Clifton Dauphine and his wife Betty, James Dauphine, As well as numerous Whitcomb and Dauphine cousins and friends who are family.
Visiting hours will take place on, Thursday, October, 7, from 4-7 P.M., at the Ross Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 8, 10:00 A.M., at the St. Rose of Lima Church with Father Mark Dollard Officiating. Burial will follow immediately at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery with Military and Firefighter honors.
Donations may be made in Jeff’s memory to Eureka Hose Company c/o Littleton Fire Department, 230 West Main Street, Littleton, NH 03561 for a scholarship to be created to support Fire Fighter education in the North Country. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
