Jeffrey Rook - Obituary

Jeffrey Rook, of Concord, Vt., passed away on January 21, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Jeff was born May 17, 1941, to John and Arlene Rook in Concord, Vt. He worked construction and heavy equipment most of his life. He was also the fire chief in Concord when his father retired and later on worked on the road crew. Jeff was the neighborhood handyman whether he was in Concord or at his second home in Gulfport, Fla.
In 1984, Jeff married Helen Bona Willson. They lived on Main Street in Concord for years before building their home up on the hill on Shadow Lake Road. They also bought a home in Gulfport, Fla., where they escaped the cold Vermont winters and enjoyed riding their bikes all over town. Jeff’s bike rides were rather long as much of the time was spent stopping to visit with neighbors and petting every dog along the way.
He is predeceased by his father, John Rook, his mother, Arlene Rook, brother Ronald Rook, and his stepson, David Willson. He is survived by his wife, Helen, his brother-in-law Leo Bona Sr. (Cynthia Bona), stepchildren, Diane Perkins (Tom Robie) and Douglas Willson (Bonnie Gadapee). He is survived by his grandchildren, Amy Perkins, Eric Perkins, Jennifer Willson Clark, Taylor Willson Bridges (Jarrett Bridges), and Derek Willson (Kara Cronin). He is also survived by his great-grandson, Blake Bridges, who will always know how much his Great Grandpa loved him.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Tiffany Benoit, MOT and Kristen Harris, PT for the many hours they dedicated to keeping Jeff active and motivated following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s and several knee surgeries.
Jeff was the most kind, generous, soft-spoken soul who will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
