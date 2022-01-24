Jeffrey S. Cox Obituary

Jeffrey S. Cox, 56, of Lydonville, Vt., passed away Jan. 8, 2022 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after a period of declining health. Jeff was born in Calais, Maine on March 8, 1966, the son of Aaron R. Cox and Joy M. Cox (his Heavenly mother). He attended the school systems in Baileyville, Maine before moving to Littleton. He graduated from Littleton High School, Class of 1984. Jeff excelled in the high school band as lead trumpet. After graduation, he attended Johnson & Wales Culinary College in Rhode Island.
Jeff was in the Boy Scouts as a Life scout and inducted into the Order of the Arrow within the Scouting program. He loved fishing and camping took every opportunity embrace that sport. He was a fervent fan of the Boston Red Socks and enjoyed talking that up with his friends and family. He worked at several restaurants in the Littleton area and for a time at Hitchner’s Manufacturing. His health issues forced him into the state disability program.
Jeff is predeceased by his mother, Joy M. Cox. He is survived by his father, Aaron R. Cox and Sandy (his earthly mother); his brother, Stephen G. Cox and wife Rachelle; sister, Melissa Beth (Cox) LaChance; sister, Holli Gurl in the US Navy. He also leaves behind a great friend, Jeff Richards.
A memorial gathering will be shared on June 3, 11 a.m. at the Ross Funeral Home. There will be a fellowship time and place to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.