Jeffrey Scott Johnson - Obituary

Jeffrey Scott Johnson, age 54, of Wheelock Road, Sutton, Vt., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family following an 18-month battle with cancer.
Jeff was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Dec. 29, 1965, son to Richard H. Johnson Sr. and the late Clara Ann (Willey) Johnson. He was educated in Campus school in Lyndon, West Burke and Burke Hollow, and he graduated from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1984. Jeff worked as a logger with his father, enjoyed playing horseshoes, volleyball and hanging out with friends and family.
Jeff is survived by his father, Richard, of Sutton; his daughter, Amanda Johnson (John Calamaio) of St. Johnsbury; his brother, Richard Johnson Jr. (Lesa) of Sutton; his sisters: Clara Davis (Tim) of Marshfield, Vt., Brenda Tanner (Bob) of Sutton, Jean Corrow (Scott Holmes) of S. Wheelock, Vt., Joan Squires (Dan) of Sutton; 2 grandchildren: Anthony and Nova Calamaio; special nephews: Bill Johnson, Casey Tanner and David Johnson.
He was predeceased by his mother, Clara in 2018, and his nephew, Anthony R. Corrow, in 2019.
A Celebration of his life will take place at the Lyndonville VFW on Hill Street from 2-5 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
There will be no Calling Hours. Burial will be private at a later date at the Woodmont Cemetery in W. Burke.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
