Jennie Hesseltine Laleme Obituary

Jennie Hesseltine Laleme, 83, formerly of Lisbon, N.H. and most recently of Yuba City, California, started her eternal journey on March 16, 2022 after a long illness.
Born in Littleton, N.H. on Nov. 30, 1938, she was the fifth of six children born to Herbert Sr and Francis (Mills) Hesseltine. She graduated from Littleton High School in 1957. On Sept. 12, 1958 she married the absolute love of her life, Ronald Laleme in Littleton, N.H. Together they shared 60 wonderful years at their homes in Lisbon, N.H.
Her greatest accomplishments were her two sons, Brian and Craig. She was their nurse, doctor, personal chef, seamstress, and biggest fan. Besides caring for her family, she worked at various local businesses throughout Lisbon and Littleton. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, traveling and watching the various wildlife outside her window.
She was predeceased by her parents Herbert Sr and Francis, her brothers Herbert Hesseltine Jr. (Korean Conflict POW/MIA), Roger Hesseltine, Maurice Hesseltine and her sister Carlene Jenks.
She leaves behind her two sons Brian (Jody) Laleme and Craig (Lisa) Laleme and her three granddaughters Kristy (Richard) Cates, Sarah Laleme, Rachel Laleme and her sister Sandy Hesseltine as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
“Toughy” (a nickname lovingly given to her by Ron many years ago), with her strong feisty spirit will be missed by us all.
At her request, their will be a graveside service in the Landaff Cemetery in the fall where she will be laid to rest with her partner in life Ron. Rest Easy Mom, we love you very much.
