Jennifer Gile Obituary

Jennifer Jane Gile of Barnet, Vermont passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital on June 26, 2021 at the age of 69.
Jennifer was born on Sept. 27, 1951, in Montpelier, Vt., to the late Mark and Marie (Konrad) Redmond. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1969 and from the Chandler School for Women in Boston in 1971. For most of her early working years, Jennifer worked as a legal secretary for various law firms in Florida and Vermont, but she also spent many happy years working as a secretary and executive assistant at Northern Counties Health Care in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and retired from there in 2016.
On Feb. 27, 1988, Jennifer married David Gile. They never had any human children during their years together but did share their love with numerous four-legged “children” – their beloved dogs and cats (three dogs and four cats at the time of her passing). In general, Jennifer and David loved nature and being outdoors. Each sighting of a bird, animal or other creature was a delight in which they shared. Jennifer also expressed her love for animals by volunteering with the Kingdom Animal Shelter providing care for the cats and assistance with fundraising.
Jennifer loved to cook and entertain. She was famous for her baked goods. In preparation for Christmas, she always baked a wide variety of cookies in quantity for hers and David’s coworkers, charities, friends, and family. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. Their homes and property were always adorned with numerous flower gardens, pots, planters, and a vegetable garden. Jennifer also loved antiques and had many cherished pieces of antique furniture, a variety of cut-glass items (including a collection of knife rests) and other hand-crafted, original items.
As a devout Catholic, Jennifer attended Masses at Corpus Christi Parish, usually at Queen of Peace Church in Danville. She assisted the church in many ways over the years. At the time of her death, she was a participating member of the Corpus Christi Parish Council.
Jennifer had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, but most of all, she will be remembered as a loving, kind and generous person who stayed in contact with a large circle of friends and relatives. She was a wonderful wife, a great companion and good person.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over 33 years: David, of Barnet, her brother: Mark Redmond and wife, Dorothy, of Montpelier and sister: Christine Spaulding of Lyndonville, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, a brother-in-law: Douglas Spaulding, and her nephew: Brian Redmond.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 2, 2021, 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury. Burial will take place at a later date.
Friends may call on the family Thursday evening, July 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or to Corpus Christi Parish, 49 Winter Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com
