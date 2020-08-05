Jenny Deignan Green - Obituary

Jenny Deignan Green, 85, died June 22, 2020 at her home in Danville, Vermont with her daughters at her side.
Jenny was born in East Orange, New Jersey on May 9, 1935. Her family moved frequently, but by the time she was a teenager, had settled in Mill Valley, California, where Jenny discovered a passion and experience that became one of her greatest memories and cemented the free, independent spirit for which so many have known her throughout her life. With her two best friends and her horse, Nimba, she rode the grassy hills of Marin County, an eager adventurer enthralled by nature, friendship, and the feeling of being free. Jenny graduated from the Katharine Branson School in 1953.
Jenny was married to Frank Norman Green on May 1, 1954 in Boulder, Colorado. The couple had four children. They moved frequently throughout the 1960s, primarily in southern California. Watching her own children grow, Jenny became fascinated with early childhood development and studied the topic. While her children were still young, she studied education and earned her bachelor’s degree at San Diego State College. Jenny went on to become an insightful early childhood educator and director—inspiring and facilitating innovative projects and programs in San Diego, St. Louis, and in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
Jenny, Frank, and their children moved to Vermont in 1970 where Jenny quickly felt a deep connection to place. One year later, they moved to St. Louis, Missouri, but Jenny’s passion for Vermont was firm. With a determination that she would return even if only for summers, she drove the back roads of Caledonia County until finding an 1870s farm where the family could either vacation or return. Within a year the family had moved back, and Jenny finally got her wish to land in a home she would never have to leave. She never did. After divorcing in the early 1980s, Jenny lived at the farm the rest of her life, thriving in her independence and enjoying frequent family visits. During the 1970s, Jenny took up genealogy and learned that many descendants of her direct lineage had lived in Danville, Barnet, and St. Johnsbury throughout the 1800s and early 1900s.
Jenny quickly took to gardening – vegetable gardening at first for the express purpose of feeding her family and later, cultivating the immediate half acre surrounding the house into sprawling English country-style perennial gardens. She took a master gardener course and was a member of the Hardy Plant Club. She visited botanical gardens and collected garden books, keen to explore and find new inspiration. She found artistic expression in her gardens, with carefully planned designs and intentional placement of color, size and timing of the blooms. Her gardens were opened for viewing at a number of open garden tours over the years.
Jenny earned a Master of Arts in Education from Goddard College in 1975 and a Master of Social Work from Adelphi University in 1985. During Jenny’s first several years in Vermont, she taught kindergarten through third grade at the Waterford School. She taught education at Lyndon State College from 1972 through 1980, and then moved into social work. Finding meaning and fulfillment in home health and hospice, she became a coordinator of services for hospice patients and served on numerous agencies, councils and committees from the 1980s until her retirement in the 2010s. She maintained a steadfast dedication throughout her career to the improvement of quality of life for the aging and dying along with the quality of healthcare ethics in the State of Vermont. She was a founding contributor to the startup of Hospice in Caledonia County. She opened a private practice in psychotherapy in 1980, helping many individuals until her retirement. Jenny understood the power of empathy. She firmly believed in, and demonstrated, kindness and compassion as an everyday way of being and became known for these traits through her work. Throughout her career she was a highly effective problem solver for those in need and consistently generous towards patients, clients and colleagues.
Jenny was a lover of the arts. She was deeply curious and a voracious reader. She loved to sing and was a long time member of the North Country Chorus. She had an eclectic taste in music, and was especially fond of opera, classical and country/bluegrass. A skilled and perceptive visual artist, Jenny’s oeuvre included fiber arts, painting, printmaking, sculpture and book arts. Her Monday painting group sustained and nourished her for years. She was a tireless creator, collector, and collagist. Jenny was prolific – she leaves a treasure trove of artwork that betrays her love of life and reveals a deep engagement with experimentation, love of material and color, and a playful sense of humor. In the last several years Jenny had been creating art books, a form where she was able to express her concerns about global, local and personal issues. In these intimate works, the personal is political, and her voice remains loud and clear.
Jenny is survived by her children and their partners: Frank Norman Green III (Suzanne) of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Jeffrey Green (Deirdre) of Priors Dean, England, Samantha Green (John) of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Kate Donnelly (Richard) of Burlington, Vermont; grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Alexander, Xavier, Harriet, Sam, step-grandchild Paris, and several great grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind many wonderful friends both new and life-long. She was predeceased by her brother Jack Deignan.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the back garden at 155 Brainerd St. in Danville. In the interest of safety and respect for guests, the family requests all to social distance and wear masks for this event. Conditions permitting, the family hopes to have a memorial service in June 2021.
Donations in Jenny’s name can be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT, 05819
