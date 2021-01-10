Jerald ‘Jerry’ Fournier - Obituary

Jerald ‘Jerry’ Fournier, 78, of Lyndonville, passed away at home on Friday, January 8, 2021, following shortly after a sudden diagnosis of cancer.
He was born in Concord, Vt., on June 10, 1942, the son of Charles and Mildred (Reed) Fournier. He married his soul mate and best friend Jean Ward on June 15, 1963. They enjoyed 57 happy years together.
Jerry grew up in Concord, Vt., and graduated from Concord High School in 1960. He worked for Olsen Construction Co. locally before joining the St. Johnsbury Fire Department in May 1964. He became Fire Chief in 1976. Jerry proved to be a firemen’s fire chief, popular with his ‘boys’, respected and dedicated to the safety of his men and the citizens of his town.
Three major fires the department faced during his tenure includes the Notre Dame Catholic Church, the gas plant explosion on S. Main St., and the Zuccaro & Willis Block fire. After serving as a firefighter for 22 years, he then worked at the St. Johnsbury Academy, quickly rising to become Head of Maintenance until his retirement in 2006.
Jerry was a devout communicant at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion for 20 years. He loved woodworking and made beautiful furniture pieces for all of his family. He and Jean enjoyed many trips to Maine throughout the years as well as bicycling and walking. Jerry was a champion sudoku puzzle solver and loved to read, fish and kayak. He was a recycler long before it became popular.
Jerry’s greatest joy was his family. Family and friends often saw his special grin spread across his face and knew he was about to spout some witty comment to make them all laugh.
He and Jean have three children: Christopher Fournier and wife Sherri of Concord, Angela Hurlbert and husband Quinn of St. Johnsbury, and Scott Fournier and wife Christine of Lyndonville; grandchildren: Danielle, Chelsea, Marcel, Kyra, Avery, Madeline, Olivia; and great-grandchildren: Adaliah, Jackson, Lucas, Nicholas and Cora.
Jerry also leaves his sister: Jean Sorrell and husband, Philip, of Concord, sister: Patricia Reed and husband, Richard, of St. Johnsbury, sister: Anne Cote of St. Johnsbury, brother: Brian Fournier and wife, Cindy, of Sutton, three sister-in-laws: Pearl Baird of St. Johnsbury, Charmaine Newland of East Burke and Millie Ward of Melbourne, FL; many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as the family of Jeanette Keenan and the late Kerry Keenan.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Brian’s first wife, Cindy (Heath) Fournier, his brother-in-law Wesley Ward and sister-in-law Carmilita Rossier.
Covid restrictions for masking and social distancing will be observed. Contact tracing will be taken by staff with those names added to the family guestbook.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, with Rev. Fr. Pat Foreman as celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Elizabeth Cemetery on June 12, 2021. A Celebration of Life will plan to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon Food Shelf, P.O. Box 609, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Memories and condolences may be shared privately at www.guibordfh.com.
