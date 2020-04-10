Jeremy Griffith McFarland - Obituary

It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share that Jeremy Griffith McFarland of Plymouth, Vermont, passed away on April 6 of 2020 from brain cancer. He was 40 years old. Originally from Lyndonville, Vermont, he was born on Aug. 13, 1979 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He was with his wife, Adrienne (Adamek) McFarland for 21 years (married for 15 years) and had two daughters, Astrid and Isadora.
Early in life Jeremy worked in restaurants cooking Italian food and learning just what it takes to make the perfect pizza. After moving to Hiram, Maine, Jeremy worked at a photo shop in North Conway, N.H. and fell in love with the mountains. Upon moving to Portland, Maine, he formally trained as a stone mason and received the 2008 Masonry Award from the Southern Maine Community College Construction Technology Department. Jeremy and Adrienne moved back to Vermont in 2008 and Jeremy worked with Olde World Masonry, creating beautiful stonework throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. He also worked closely with Dan Choiniere, a lifelong friend and masonry partner.
Above all else, Jeremy loved his children. He was an incredibly kind and patient father. He read countless books to them, forever instilling his love of knowledge and the natural world. He was an avid hunter and sportsman and spent many hours in the backwoods of Plymouth and many mornings fly fishing before work. Jeremy was always motivated to try new things and to learn new skills. During his lifetime he learned to play classical guitar, explored ice climbing, ran the full Maine Marathon, raced up Mount Washington on foot, trained extensively for a Muay Tai fight, enjoyed backcountry tele skiing, and created beautiful works of art with stone. He will forever be loved and missed.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Adrienne; his children, Astrid and Isadora; his mother, Dixie McFarland; his brother, Jason McFarland; his sister-in-law, Amanda Bergeron McFarland; his aunts, Bonnie Gorham and Judy Conant; his uncle, Allan Gorham; his father-in-law, Harry Adamek; his mother-in-law, Ellie Adamek; his brother-in-law, Raphael Adamek; his sister-in-law, Julia Lau; his nieces, Marah McFarland, Lillian Adamek, and Naomi Adamek; his nephew, Maddox McFarland; and his cousin, Zach Gorham. Jeremy was predeceased by his grandmother, Jerry (John) McFarland and his grandfather Niel McFarland.
In lieu of a funeral, Jeremy recommends a long walk in the woods with a nice glass of Scotch, preferably Lagavulin.
The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
