Jerome “Jerry” Frain Obituary

Jerome P. Frain, of Walden, Vt. passed away peacefully Nov. 20, 2022, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital at the age of 87 with family at his side.
He was born in Woodside, New York on July 21, 1935, the son of Margaret and Thomas Frain. While working for Royal Globe Insurance Company in New York during the day, he received his BA degree from Fordham University at night. He received a master’s degree from Fordham University in social work. He was a member of the National Guard for six years.
He worked for Vista, a government agency, working with volunteers on projects in sections of the Bronx. He was a consultant to the Peace Corps before joining Nassau Community College as a counselor and taught social problems as a part-time professor at night. Upon moving to Vermont from Bayside, Queens, he became a therapist as a Certified Licensed Social Worker, which he continued until retiring.
He loved his garden, as well as tending to his many apple trees. Swimming and fishing in his pond was another joy in his life. Renovating his farmhouse enabled him to utilize his skills in carpentry.
An avid reader and love of learning made him a frequent visitor to the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum where he was almost every week.
He was predeceased by his mother Margaret, father Thomas, brother William and niece Joan.
He leaves behind his wife Patricia of 62 years, his three sons Jerry, Stephen and John and his wife Dineen, two grandchildren Grace and Johnny, three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law and several nieces and newphews.
At his request there will be no service at this time.
