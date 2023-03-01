Jerry Lynn Gochie Obituary

Jerry Lynn Gochie (Rocket), 66, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, after a short but courageous battle with cancer at The Jack Byrne Center, Lebanon, N.H., with his fiancé, Deborah, at his side.
Born in Newport, Vt. on July 15, 1956, Jerry was one of eight children of Roland and Marilyn (Newell) Gochie. He was raised in Island Pond. He worked as a landscaper for Burke Lawn and for years he was a mechanic and an avid logger.
Jerry enjoyed family functions as well as hunting, fishing, camping, and racing, but most of all he enjoyed the ocean with “My Lady,” his beloved fiancé Deborah.
Jerry leaves behind a large family including his fiancé: Deborah Berube of Lyndonville; her sons: Michael and Daniel Champagne; his children: Jay Gochie of Newport, Vt. and Ann Marie Gochie Johnson of Morrisville, Vt.; four sisters: Deborah Switser of N. Palm Beach, Fla., Peggie (Steve) Parker of Lyndonville, Dianne Gochie of Lyndonville, and Holly (Tye) Rowe of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; three brothers: Roland (Joann) Gochie, II of Goose Creek, S.C., Dwayne (Linda) Gochie of Kirby, Vt., and Theodore (Jen) Gochie of Derby Line, Vt.; 2 half-brothers: Jim (Mary) Gochie of Concord, Vt. and Dan (Cheryl) Gochie of Colebrook, N.H.; four grandchildren: Samantha Duquette, Makayla Johnson, Taylor Emerson, and Addison Gochie; one great-granddaughter: Paisley Emerson; and an aunt: Judith Newell (Dick) Despins; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents: Roland and Marilyn Gochie.
At Jerry’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral.
There will be a Celebration of Jerry’s Life at the Chapel of The Holy Family on Darling Hill at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Chapel of the Holy Family 1165 Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851. In Memory of Jerry Gochie.
