Jerry N. Stevens Obituary

Jerry N. Stevens, 80, of West Burke, Vt., passed away suddenly on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Jerry was born on May 2, 1941 in Westmore, Vt. to parents Charles and Pearl (Buskey) Stevens. He attended Millbrook School and Orleans High School.
In 1963 Jerry married Sandra Friend. They were married for 23 years and had seven children. They remained close friends and talked frequently on the phone up until his passing.
Jerry worked as a dump truck driver and equipment operator his entire career, working for the State of Vermont, Wallace Ingalls Construction and Paragon Construction, just to name a few. He also spent an enormous amount of time helping tend to multiple camps at Lake Willoughby. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and bingo. Jerry’s greatest past-time was spending time with his family.
Jerry is survived by his former spouse, Sandra Supan, of Peru, Maine; two sons, Dennis Stevens of Lisbon, Maine and Ronnie Stevens of Peru, Maine; four daughters, Michelle Tallman and husband Don of Lee, Maine, Lynette Robinson and husband Clayton of Woodsville, N.H., Amy Mitchem of Hartland, Vt. and Margaret DeSilva and husband Robert of East Providence, R.I.; 12 grandchildren, Michael Stevens Jr., Christopher, Brian, Nick, Lucas, Ryan, Emily, Erin, Ethan, Kayla, Mariah and David; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents; a son, Michael Stevens Sr.; an infant daughter, Laurie Ann and a sister, Janice Stevens. A graveside service is being planned for this summer with a date to be announced at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.