Jesse Hunter Conley - Obituary

Jesse Hunter Conley passed away on Friday, July 25, 2020, in Newport after a very brief illness. For the past several years he had resided at the Union House Nursing Home In Glover.
Jesse was born in Glover on May 27, 1929, to Cyril and Lena Conley, one of 11 children. He grew up during the Depression, during lean times. He worked in the woods as a young man.
Jesse met and married June Palmer in 1950. From this union were born eight children:
David [Cheryl], Jesse [Karen], Jane Handley, Jim [Debbie], John [Gloria], Rose [Patrick]. He was predeceased by daughters Anna Conley and Mary Politano.
Jesse worked for several years at his Uncle Howard Sawmill in Glover. Then he went to work at Ethan Allen in Orleans until his retirement in 1992.
He married Ernestine Dewing in 1974. She brought to this union seven children of her own.
Ernestine developed health problems resulting in his early retirement. When she became a resident of Maple Lane Nursing Home, Jesse was a daily visitor and was quite hit with the residents and staff.
After Ernestine’s death, he became a part-time Janitor at the home.
Jesse leaves behind a large family. Two surviving sisters, Edna Clark of Barton and her daughter Tina, who helped take care of him at the Union House, and Mary Bartlett, of Hardwick.
He also leaves 13 grandchildren - he was predeceased in death by Charlie Royer. Also fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Jesse was an honest, hard-working man who will be missed. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Orleans. Please follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask. Please arrive at 9:30 a.m. and those who send flowers please have them delivered to 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vt.
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
