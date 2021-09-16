Jessie L. Lamarre Obituary

Jessie Lee Lamarre, 55, of Union Street in St. Johnsbury, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home.
Jessie was born on December 11, 1965, in Marlborough, Mass., to Donald Stapelfeld and Susan (Pierce) Stapelfeld. She attended Blue Mountain Union High School in Wells River, graduating with the Class of 1984. She then received her nursing degree at Norwich University. Jessie worked as a nurse at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and St. Johnsbury Pediatrics. On June 29, 1991, Jessie married Paul J. Lamarre, and the couple shared 30 years together.
Jessie enjoyed reading, knitting, and going to the ocean. Her most valued treasures were her children.
Survivors include her loving husband, Paul Lamarre of St. Johnsbury; her three children, Devon Lamarre, Evan Lamarre, and Cameron Lamarre and his partner, Anysa Denby, all of St. Johnsbury; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Robinson; mother, Susan Pierce of Littleton; father, Donald Stapelfeld and wife Marion of Wells River; a sister, Sherri Sargent and husband, Brad, of North Haverhill; a brother, Donald Stapelfeld and wife Christine; one grandchild, Levi James Lamarre; nieces, Jane and Abigail Sargent and Kayli Stapelfeld; and nephews, Matthew Sargent, Ryan, Donald and Dillon Stapelfeld and great-nephew Brody Stapelfeld.
She was predeceased by her eldest son Kyle J. Lamarre.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Publik House, 482 VT-114, East Burke, VT 05832.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at saylesfh.com
