Jillian R. Hegarty Obituary

On Friday, April 1st, 2022, the world lost one of its kindest, gentlest souls. Jillian Rose Hegarty, 20, passed away suddenly in Hartford, Conn. Jillian lived her life to the fullest and stood firm for what she believed in. Her loving, sweet and sassy attitude will be missed by all.
Jillian was born on February 4, 2002, to Buffie and Sean Hegarty of St. Johnsbury, joining her big brother, Andrew. The bond between Jillian and Buffie was special. It was a combination of love, sarcasm, and lots of Locally Social coffees. Growing up, Jillian could either be found tackling the next dare from Andrew and Frances or playing Rachel Ray in her grandmother’s kitchen.
Throughout her time at Good Shepherd Catholic School, St. Johnsbury Academy, and most recently Trinity College where she was studying neuroscience, Jillian strove to do her best in all her pursuits. She perfectly embodied intelligence, integrity, compassion, and commitment.
From a young age, Jillian’s passion and love for dance could be seen every spring at her Dance Express recitals. She worked diligently to earn the respect of everyone at the studio and was always driven and optimistic in class. Jillian was admired by all the younger dancers and represented the studio with a commitment that inspired everyone. All those watching her dance ballet were moved by her grace and beauty.
At St. Johnsbury Academy, Jillian was a member of the Student Government, National Honor Society, and Class Council. She worked countless hours planning and implementing school events and traditions through these roles, encouraging student involvement and fostering school spirit. She spent her summers as a camp counselor for Kamp Iwannahavefun and the HALO program, and she could often be seen around campus with a gaggle of adoring kids in tow. While home on breaks, Jillian greeted customers at the Kingdom Taproom and Table with her infectious smile and vivacity. Her work ethic was beyond her years. She was brilliant and charismatic and was simply adored by all who came in contact with her.
Jillian was simply a remarkable young woman with a strong sense of self. She was a scholar, a dancer, a leader, and a friend to all. At the time of her passing, Jillian was living life to its fullest with her Trinity family, and there is no doubt that with the chance, she would have continued to change many more lives. We are all better people for knowing and loving Jillian.
Jillian is survived by her parents, Sean and Buffie Hegarty, her brother Andrew Hegarty, her grandparents, Jane Fortin, Charlie Hegarty and Sherry Hoyt, and Connie and Jack Katuzny, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her close family friend who was more like a sister, Frances Holderby.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm in Fuller Hall on the St. Johnsbury Academy campus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jillian’s memory to St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
