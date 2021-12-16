Jim Bolevic Obituary

Jim Bolevic, 48, died peacefully at his home in Bethlehem, N.H. on Dec. 11, 2021 with brother and sister at his side. He fought a brave battle with cancer. Jim, the youngest son of William Anthony and Elizabeth Beattie Bolevic, was born on Nov. 16, 1973, in Derby, Connecticut. He was larger than life — a gifted stone mason who stood 6 feet, 4 inches and was a sight to behold while moving boulders. He would lift his nephews by his little finger. His work was in demand, and one of his proudest accomplishments was laying the stones for the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial in Franconia.
No gathering was complete until Jim arrived. His jokes and hilarious activities are legendary (the Tower of Unspeakable Noise — those who know, know). Jim loved to be with his family and friends. Whether it was grilling steaks, building a pizza oven, playing poker, or just drinking beer and talking, he was happiest at home acting as host.
His children were his greatest joy. Every choice in his life revolved around his daughter Esme and his son Zoren. He was so proud of how smart, creative, and kind they are, and his greatest pleasure was being with them.
Jim leaves his beloved children — Zoren and Esme. He is also survived by his parents, William and Elizabeth Bolevic; his sisters, Kathleen McCartney, Karin Chesley, and Kimberly Behr; his brother, William Bolevic, Jr.; and by his many nieces and nephews. They will miss their Uncle Jim.
A private service with his family will be held on Monday with a memorial service for family and friends to follow later this winter. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
