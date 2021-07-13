Jim Williams Obituary

Jim Williams, 81, of North Stratford, N.H., died on July 10, 2021 at his home with his family at his side. He was born on Oct. 30, 1939, and he was a son to Pauline (Patenaude) Bedard and step-father Henry Bedard.
Jim leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Gail, his children Chris, Wayne, Debbie and Heather, his sister Betty (Williams) Geddings, nephews; Daren, Leonard, Eddie, Allen, Jessie, Mark, Chris, Chip, nieces; Sandy, Debbie, Julie, Donna, Jeanne, great grandchildren; Madeline and Amelia. He was predeceased by his parents; Henry and Pauline Bedard, sisters; Margie Edmondson, Cindy Williams.
Jim served honorably in the Army (Panama and Berlin, Germany) for four years. He was a truck driver for most of his life and after leasing/operating the Exxon Garage in North Stratford drove truck for Groveton Paper Board for many years. He was truly a jack of all trades, with not many things that he couldn’t repair or get running again. In his garage, Jim and his friend Leroy Potter spent hundreds of weekends repairing, doing bodywork and painting vehicles. He was a wonderful grandfather to his five grandchildren Katie, Ethan, Kyle, Ryan and James.
Jim’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful nurses from the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency. We were told that the nurses would argue about who got to get Jim on their schedule! A special thanks to the great friends who visited him so often and made his last two years a little more bearable.
Jim was a big-hearted man, who impacted many lives. Children and animals were naturally drawn to him because they could sense the goodness in him and he had the unique ability of making everyone around him feel special. He will be missed…….
There will be no services per Jim’s request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home in Groveton. To send the family your condolences via the on-line register book, please visit, www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.