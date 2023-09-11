Joan A. (Warren) Frenkiewich Obituary

Joan A. (Warren) Frenkiewich, 77, of Littleton, N.H. passed away peacefully on July 25, 2023, at home surrounded by the love of family and friends. She was a kind and gentle woman with the utmost strength, tenacity, and courage against the greatest of adversities.
Joan was born on July 28, 1945 to parents Thomas and Claire Warren in Camden, N.J. where she was raised and attended school. In 1965, Joan married the love of her life, John Frenkiewich, happily living in Manahawkin, N.J. for over 35 years where they raised their two daughters. John predeceased her in 2001. In 2002, Joan moved to Littleton to follow a new chapter of her life.
Joan is survived by her daughters; Donna Thompson and husband Brian Thompson of Littleton and Karen Frenkiewich and husband Adrian ‘Spotty’ Bowles of Mill Creek, Wash. Also of Littleton, are the other great loves of her life, grandchildren Victoria and Tyler Thompson. The widespread east coast family includes her brothers, Thomas Mihalko, along with wife, Barbara, William Warren, John Baglivio with wife Michelle and sisters Jaqueline Zang and Dorothy Radcliff (d.1989). Loving in-laws include Ron and Beverly Frenkiewich, Carl and Betty Lou Baldini, and Bruce and Mary Lou Holl. Joan is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Joan loved to entertain and create beauty and joy. Every holiday and season were special and ready to be celebrated. Joan loved to cook and make memories for all events, from St. Patrick’s to Easter to Daytona 500 parties. As a life-long hobbyist and crafter, she shared her joys of creating. Her vast talents included crocheting, sewing and hand-painted ceramics. Joan was an avid gardener, enjoyed games from Scrabble to cards. She appreciated nature whether on Long Beach Island or in the White Mountains. Joan also enjoyed volunteering over the years as a Girl Scout leader, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish’s Festival of the Sea, at Littleton Regional Hospital and at Lakeway Elementary School for her grandchildren’s class events.
A Celebration of Joan’s Life for her NH family and friends will be held at her home in Littleton on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Joan’s true essence of hospitality will be honored with her favorite, delicious foods and enjoying company. Later, a private family service and internment will be at St. Mary’s Parish in Barnegat, N.J. in October.
Joan is forever missed, but her caring and determined spirit lives strong in our hearts. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
