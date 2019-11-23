Joan Bonnett Davenport passed away on November 11th after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She grew up in Waterford but lived in Florida for the past 30 years. Survivors include husband Guy (Ike); son, Dennis; daughter, Susan and her husband Winn; four grandchildren; and many extended family members.
Condolences may be sent to Guy Davenport and Dennis Davenport at 623 Cape Kennedy Road, Naples, Florida 34104.
Also may be sent to Susan and Winn Worcester at 887 Cape Haze Lane, Naples, Florida 34104.
