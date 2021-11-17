Joan Eleanor Hill, 86, of Simpson Brook Road in Waterford, Vt. passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at her home.
Joan was born in Gardner, Mass. on June 1, 1935, to Armand and Eleanor (McFadden) Berard.
She worked as a Registered Nurse in Boston Hospitals as a floater and in the operating room, as well as working in Taunton, Mass. and later, Gardner, Mass. Joan lived for a number of years in New Mexico. She was living in Winchendon, Mass. when she met Roy Chandler Hill. They were married and lived in Walpole, N.H. and then moved to Lyndonville, Vt. in the early 1970s before moving to Waterford about a year ago. The couple shared 57 years together.
Joan loved to travel. She was a very active member of her church, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.
She is survived by her husband: Roy Hill of Waterford; two daughters: Linda Gurnell and husband, Scott, of Minnesota, and Renee Williams and husband, Ben, of Waterford; three sisters: Eloise Fair and husband, Ray, of Minnesota, Judy Irizary and husband, Vincent, of Winchendon, Mass., and Mary Belanger and husband, Paul, of Winchendon; and two grandchildren: Jamin and Hanna Williams.
Joan was predeceased by her brother: Ginger Berard.
Services will take place at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at saylesfh.com.
