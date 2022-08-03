Joan Eskesen Tucker Obituary

Joan Eskesen Tucker, age 72, of Wheelock Road, Sutton, Vt., passed away peacefully at her home Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, surrounded by family beside her following a long resistance to cancer.

Joan was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 8, 1950, the youngest of three children and only daughter to the late Ralph and Louise (Gilman) Eskesen. She was raised and educated in New York, graduating from St. Mary’s School and went on to study education at Goddard College in Vermont, completing her degree in 1973. It was at Goddard that she met David Tucker and they were married on Jan. 27, 1974. In 1992 she received her Master of Arts in Education degree from Norwich University.

