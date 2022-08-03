Joan Eskesen Tucker Obituary

Joan Eskesen Tucker, age 72, of Wheelock Road, Sutton, Vt., passed away peacefully at her home Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, surrounded by family beside her following a long resistance to cancer.
Joan was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 8, 1950, the youngest of three children and only daughter to the late Ralph and Louise (Gilman) Eskesen. She was raised and educated in New York, graduating from St. Mary’s School and went on to study education at Goddard College in Vermont, completing her degree in 1973. It was at Goddard that she met David Tucker and they were married on Jan. 27, 1974. In 1992 she received her Master of Arts in Education degree from Norwich University.
Joan spent her career as a teacher and early childhood educator, including many years as a Reading Recovery teacher at the Coventry School in Vermont,
Joan was a loving mother, amazing wife and a joyful grandmother. She was an extraordinary cook and wonderful friend with a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She loved the sun and enjoyed kayaking, snorkeling and reading. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener, and a whiz at preserving fruits, vegetables, and berries.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, David, of Sutton; their 2 daughters: Meghan Tucker-Cohn and husband, Joey, of Durham, Conn., Brynna (Kate) Tucker of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 2 brothers: Bruce Eskesen and wife, Karen, of Hackettstown, N.J., Ralph Eskesen of Jersey City, N.J.; and 2 grandchildren: Emma and Edward Tucker -Cohn.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. Her committal will be private with family in the warm waters of the Virgin Islands she loved so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.