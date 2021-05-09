Joan Frances Rice Bryant - Obituary

Joan Frances Rice Bryant, age 85, Waterford, Vt., passed away with her family by her side at the Littleton Regional Hospital on Friday, May 7, 2021, following a very brief decline.
Joan was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on March 31, 1936, daughter to the late Abbot W. and Leta Maude (Rollins) White. She was of Canadian & Scottish descent and proud of that fact. She graduated from McIndoe Falls Academy in the Class of 1954 and worked at Fairbanks Morse as well as St. Johnsbury Trucking. In 1955 she married Richard Rice, he passed unexpectedly only 4 years later in St. Johnsbury. She moved to Sudbury, Mass., and later to Framingham where she found work and took classes at Bentley College for accounting. For the next 16 years she excelled at every level in banking starting at Framingham Trust and ending at Passumpsic Bank having moved back to Barnet in 1981. Joan was, along with her first husband Richard, one of the founders of the Northeast Speedway, even racing Powder Puff! Each year she looked forward to the reunion and presented the Richard Rice Memorial Award. She was a member of the McClure’s Alumni Marching Band since 1991. Joan dearly loved spending time with her grandkids and all the greats.
She is survived by her 4 children: Rocklyn Rice and his wife, Elizabeth, of Concord, Vt., Diana Lynn Rice of Marlboro, Mass., Deb Lawson and her husband, Robert, of Waterford; 6 grandchildren: Kathy Rice, Karen Rice, Michelle Rice, Jonathan Soucy, Greg Lawson, Ashley Cookson; 15 great-grandchildren: Kaila, Kelsey, Nikko, David, Oakley, Anthony, Austin, Taniel, Levi, Casandra, Aryanna, Karson, Isabella, Owen, Scarlet; and 2 great-great-grandchildren: Raelyn and Unique.
She was predeceased by son: Richard Bryant, her brother: C. Wesley White, and her granddaughter: Kimberly Marie Willis.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Barnet Center Cemetery at noon on Thursday, May 13, 2021, with John Sleeper officiating. There will be no public calling hours.
Donations may be made to the Riverside Life Enrichment, 2140 E. Burke Road, Lyndonville, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
