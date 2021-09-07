Joan Hubbard Obituary

Joan White Hubbard, age 78, of Cross Avenue, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed at her home, Sunday morning, Sept. 5, 2021, with her family beside her.
Joan was born on Nov. 28, 1942, in Woodsville, N.H., daughter to the late Worthy Dustin and Olive Catherine (Hastings) White. She was raised and educated in Corinth, Vt. and attended Bradford Academy. She married Frank Parker on June 30, 1958. They were married 38 years at the time of his passing in 1996. They raised six children. They served as missionaries in Brazil most of their married life. In 2002, she married Frank Hubbard. They shared 19 years together until his death in 2021.
Joan loved to serve others and was a caregiver. She made an impact on many lives and was well loved. Every member of her family received cards from Joan for special occasions.
She was predeceased by her first husband: Frank Parker; second husband: Frank Hubbard; brother Henry White, sister Sylvette Gardner, sister-in-law Beth Nelson and grandson Benjamin Lowe.
She is survived by her brother Dustin and Jane of Corinth, Vt., brother Paul White of Worchester, Vt., Jeannine Ricker of Waterbury Center, Vt. and Janet White of Keene, N.H.; brother-in-law Albert Parker Jr. of Tauton, Mass. and sister-in-law Linda Williams of Woodsville, N.H. and many nieces and nephews.
Children: Kent A. Parker and his wife Velina of San Angelo, Texas, their children Shaun, Jennifer and Jonathan David and six grandchildren, Stephen P. Parker and his wife Linda from Camdenton, Mo., their children Dustin, Zachary, Luke, Landon and Jessica and 10 grandchildren, Timothy B. Parker and his wife Dorothy from Woodsville, N.H. children Felicia and four grandchildren; Jonathan W. Parker and his wife Lisa from Arlington, Texas, their children Nicole, Megan and Nathan and four grandchildren, Rachel L. Parker from St. Johnsbury, Vt., Joel A. Parker and Melanie from Oviedo, Fla. and their children Timothy, Alyssa and Erin.
Stepchildren: Cynthia Mitchell & her husband George of Littleton, N.H., their daughters Elsbeth and Hannah and five grandchildren, son Keith Hubbard and his husband Richard Valenti, daughter Starla Rae Hubbard of St. Johnsbury, Vt., & daughter Heather Poole & her husband Stephen of Colchester, Vt, their children Dennis, Derrick, Chelsea, Travis and 11 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Union Baptist Church, 932 US Rt. 5 Waterford, VT at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Donations in Joan’s memory can be made to Union Baptist Church, 932 US Rt 5, Waterford, VT 05819 or Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
To live stream the Celebration of Life: Go to the https://www.ubcstj.org/live.
