Joan (Joann) Carol (Peters) Gammell Obituary

Joann Gammell, passed peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022 at the age of 75, at home with her family by her side.
She was born to Adelbert and Shirley (Knight) Peters on Aug. 13, 1947 in St Johnsbury, Vt. She was raised and educated in St Johnsbury. She graduated from St Johnsbury Academy class of 1966. While attending high school she worked at W.T. Grants where she was favored by her co-workers and often treated to lunch. Following graduation, she married Airman Kenneth Raymond Gammell on Aug. 20, 1966. She continued her education and went to nursing school in Vermont where she earned her LPN. She proudly worked at The Pine Knoll Nursing Home providing amazing care to her patients.
Kenneth and Joann were married at the St Andrews Episcopal Church in St Johnsbury, This year they celebrated 56 married years together. From this marriage two daughters were born, Peggy and Kelly.
Joann was Room Mother for her girls through their elementary years. She attended field trips, baked for holiday parties. She drove many children to and from school, to sporting events, or their homes. She always had an open door policy when it came to the neighborhood kids.
She enjoyed listening to the Red Sox on AM 1340, or going to a live game in Boston with her family. She was always up for a trip to Maine, if even for just the day. She enjoyed camping with her family. The camper was always packed on Friday night and often headed to an unknown destination. Her favorites were Bangor, Maine or Brighton State Park in Vermont. Most recently Kenny and Joann enjoyed local campgrounds, Will-O-Wood and Tree Corners. GN2CAMP. She always enjoyed the outdoors, especially sitting around the campfire with friends and family. Joann always enjoyed a WARM fire whether on the lawn or in the kitchen.
Her favorite spot to sit in the house was by a window. Rather, watching her kids, grandkids, the birds at her many feeders or the black bears at her home in Newark.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth. Her two daughters, Peggy Peters Gammell and Kelly Gammell Brown (her favorite son-in-law, Russell), Five grandchildren, Jacob Gilman (Shara), Owen Gilman, Olivia Gilman, Emily Brown (Mark), Morgan Brown. Her sister Sherry Hevey. Her many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law with a favorite being, Roger Gammell.
She is predeceased by her mother and father, mother-in-law Lorraine Gammell, brothers Richard (Dick) Peters, Wayne R. Peters, nephew Michael Hevey and Peggy’s fiance, Tony Noyes.
There were many special people in Joann’s life. Bob Corriveau, Gene and Tammy Martel, Phil and Shelby Coburn, Sara Beth (David) Willis, Sherry (David) Giguere, Deanne Brickett, Reg and Gloria Garand, Beverly Deth and Melinda Gervais-Lamoureux and many other friends she made while dining at at The Island Pond Meal Site.
Special Thanks to:
The Simoneau Family
The Danville Health Center
Dr. Katherine Burnell
Caledonia Home Health and Hospice
Nurses Allison, Kristin and Katerina
At her request, there will be no funeral services. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to the following organizations, The Island Pond Meal Site, Danville Health Center or a place of one’s choosing that reminds you of her.
