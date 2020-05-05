Joan L. Stafford - Obituary

Joan L. Stafford was born on June 28, 1949 in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. She passed away on May 2, 2020 with her daughter holding her hand and her son and family in her presence. Joan is predeceased by her parents, L. Nicholas Stafford and Mary (O’Gorman), by her infant twin sister Joann, her brothers Gordon Stafford and Gregory (McGee) Stafford and her nephew-in-law, Timothy Sabol.
Joan is survived by her daughter Heather Stafford, son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Linnea Aubut, her grandchildren, Ian and Lucy, her sister and brother-in-law Jane (Stafford) and Richard Othot and sister-in-law, Rita Stafford. She also leaves behind adoring nieces and nephews, Timothy, Paul, Paula and Sharon Stafford and Steven, Sharon (Sabol), Jason, Brian, and Liz Othot, loving Aunts Muriel and Dot O’Gorman and many cousins.
Joan was a free-spirited child who enjoyed trips to the family camp in Northern Vermont, exploring the woods and nature and fun afternoons with cousins at Seymour Lake. Joan graduated from Berlin High School and earned her Associates degree from White Mountains Community College. She worked in the Nashua area as an LNA at long term care facilities where she showed authentic empathy and care to many elderly residents and treated them as if they were her own family. Joan had a very deep compassion for people and her kindness was evident in every interaction she had.
While living in Groveton, Joan was very involved in the community as a Girl Scout troop leader and Cub Scout den mother. She enjoyed sharing her fun and positive attitude with the local kids. Joan had a vibrantly creative spirit as she painted ceramics and was a knitter and quilter. Joan had a passion for cooking and baking and she was a master at decorating cakes, many of them three dimensional and colorful. Joan enjoyed a trip with her daughter to Ireland where she kissed the Blarney Stone and reinforced her gift of gab!
Joan enjoyed camping and boating with her family, and after many outings, there were always plenty of “Aunt Joan” stories to tell, that are still shared often. Joan had an uncanny ability to win family football pools, even though she didn’t watch football. Joan enjoyed watching the Red Sox and cooking shows. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Joan enjoyed watching Ian perform in plays and sharing story books with Lucy. Her favorite hobby of all was to “visit” people. She was always spending time with family and friends and enjoyed conversation, she talked incessantly and had so much love and joy to share. Joan had a hearty sense of humor and a kind and open heart and is already missed.
A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s loving memory can be sent to the New Hampshire Audubon Society: https://www.nhaudubon.org/join-donate/memorial-annual-fund-gift/ or NH Audubon, Attn: Annual Fund, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
